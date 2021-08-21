Ħamrun Spartans will be looking to bounce back from their opening-day defeat to Valletta when they take on Birkirkara in the plum fixture of MatchDay 2 of the BOV Premier League on Saturday (kick-off: 7pm).

Last week, the Spartans were left reeling after they threw away a first-half lead during a five-minute blackout midway through the second half which saw Mario Fontanella grab a quick-fire double to hand the Citizens a flying start to their league campaign and condemn the Reds to an unexpected defeat.

The Reds face another tough assignment on Saturday evening when they face a Birkirkara side who are brimming with confidence after their impressive 3-0 win over Mosta last weekend.

Mark Buttigieg, the Ħamrun Spartans coach, admitted that the result against Valletta was very disappointing but urged his players to turn their frustration into a positive energy to kickstart their campaign.

