Ħamrun Spartans will be looking to bounce back from their opening-day defeat to Valletta when they take on Birkirkara in the plum fixture of MatchDay 2 of the BOV Premier League on Saturday (kick-off: 7pm).
Last week, the Spartans were left reeling after they threw away a first-half lead during a five-minute blackout midway through the second half which saw Mario Fontanella grab a quick-fire double to hand the Citizens a flying start to their league campaign and condemn the Reds to an unexpected defeat.
The Reds face another tough assignment on Saturday evening when they face a Birkirkara side who are brimming with confidence after their impressive 3-0 win over Mosta last weekend.
Mark Buttigieg, the Ħamrun Spartans coach, admitted that the result against Valletta was very disappointing but urged his players to turn their frustration into a positive energy to kickstart their campaign.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us