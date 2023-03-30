The Malta Football Association announced that it had appointed John Buttigieg as the new Coordinator of the Football Hubs.

The appointment was made by the local governing body during Thursday's Executive Board meeting that was held at the Centenary Hall.

Buttigieg, the former Malta national team coach, will fill the vacant post left by Silvio Vella who stepped down from the job to return to his former club Hibernians and become their first-team coach.

Buttigieg will be the new man in charge of the football hubs run by the Inħobb il-Futbol Foundation.

