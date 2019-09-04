John Buttigieg is no longer coach of Birkirkara after he stepped down from his position, the club announced on Saturday.

Buttigieg took charge of the Premier League side in the closing stages of the 2018/2019 season after leaving his post at Sliema Wanderers.

In six games at the helm of the Stripes, Buttigieg managed to register only one victory - vs Mosta (2-1) in the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy, last season.

"Birkirkara FC would like to confirm that it has received the resignation of Coach Mr. John Buttigieg," the club said in a statement on its official website.

"Following days of discussions between the coach and the club's representatives, the resignation has been accepted.

The club would like to thank Mr. Buttigieg, who joined our club in a difficult moment last season where the team was struggling to obtain positive results and already occupying seventh place in the BOV Premier League with just two games to go."

Birkirkara were the most active team in this summer's transfer window as they looked to turn around their fortunes after last year's disappointing campaign, which saw them miss out on European football.

Among the players they acquired were Italian defender Enrico Pepe from Ħamrun spartans, Malta international midfielder Ryan Fenech of Sliema Wanderers and forward duo Federico Falcone and Edison Luis Dos Santos, known as Tarabai.

Nonetheless, they failed to gain points frm their opening two league games following defeats to Floriana (1-0) and Senglea Athletic (1-0).

The Stripes face Balzan next, on September 14 at the National Stadium.

Meanwhile, the club also added that they will be appointing Buttigieg's replacement in the coming days. They also confirmed that the rest of the staff including assistant coach Jonathan Holland will remain part of the technical staff.