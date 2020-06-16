Mark Buttigieg is expected to be confirmed as the new coach Ħamrun Spartans this week.

After the Spartans decided not to renew the contract of Italian Andrea Ciaramella, who had taken over the reins of the team following the sacking of Manuele Blasi, speculation was rife that Buttigieg was set to be given the job.

Last season, Buttigieg led Nadur Youngsters to the Gozitan title and the arrival of Joseph Portelli, the Gozitan club president, as one of the main sponsors at Ħamrun, paved the way for Buttigieg to be installed as the new head coach.

Buttigieg has already agreed terms with the Spartans and is set to put pen to paper on a one-year contract, with an option of a futher year.

The Gozitan coach is set to bring his own technical staff which will be including as Reuben Debono as the club’s new goalkeepers’ coach.

Debono is set to train the club’s three goalkeepers for this season, namely Manuel Bartolo, Jonathan Debono and young Mathias Debono.

The Spartans are working hard to finalise their technical staff with the appointment of a new team manager who will have bigger responsibilities at the club after technical director Antonio Governucci was not retained.

It is understood that Buttigieg could bring with him three overseas players who worked with him at Nadur namely, defensive midfielder Emerson Marcelina, and forwards Marcelo Barbosa and Predrag Djordjevic.

Barbosa and Djordjevic are still on the books of Nadur and are likely to be given a short trial by the club before a decision is made on whether they will be signed by the Reds.