JCI Malta has launched the Buy a Meal project, which looks to support local SMEs in the catering and hospitality industry during these unprecedented times, while also helping the more vulnerable in society. This project is aimed towards those people who want to help during the pandemic – and beyond – but might not know what they can do.

Buy a Meal is a straightforward and simple solution that, with as little as €10, helps two sectors of society. All one needs to do is go on https://www.jci.org.mt/support-local/buy-a-meal and choose how many meals you’d like to buy, pay online, and the meals will then be ordered from the local restaurants at random and delivered to those who need it, in keeping with all the necessary hygiene procedures.

Through this concept people will be helping those smaller businesses who are experiencing a decline in their business since being forced to close their doors, while also helping the less fortunate during this pandemic. Furthermore there is also the opportunity for employment during these meagre times should restaurants wish to set up or expand their delivery service.

Local restaurants and eateries who are interested in being part of this project are invited to sign up at https://www.jci.org.mt/support-local/buy-a-meal.

JCI Malta is a local NGO that works with young professionals with the aim of developing them into future leaders and agents of positive change.

For more information and to become a member of JCI Malta, visit www.jci.org.mt.