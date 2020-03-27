Junior Chamber International Malta has come up with an initiative to help restaurants as well as vulnerable people stranded in their homes who are struggling to obtain food because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Through the project called ‘Buy a Meal’, the public can help purchase food for vulnerable people from local establishments for €10.

A week ago – after Malta reported its first cases of local COVID-19 transmission – the government announced that restaurants, bars, cinemas and other public places will be forced to shut. Restaurants and eateries, however, are allowed to offer a delivery service.

This project is aimed towards those people who want to help during the pandemic... and beyond

“This project is aimed towards those people who want to help during the pandemic, and beyond, but might not know what they can do,” said JCI Malta, which provides young professionals with the opportunity to develop into future leaders and create positive change.

All one needs to do is visit the JCI Malta website and choose how many meals they would like to buy and pay online. The meals will then be ordered from the local restaurants at random and delivered to those who need it, in keeping with all the necessary hygiene procedures.

“Through this concept people will be helping those smaller businesses who are experiencing a decline in their business since being forced to close their doors, while also helping the less fortunate during this pandemic. Furthermore, there is also the opportunity for employment during these meagre times should restaurants wish to set up or expand their delivery service,” JCI Malta said.

Restaurants and eateries who are interested in being part of the project can sign up on: https://www.jci.org.mt/support-local/buy-a-meal.