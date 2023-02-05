And would you like to invest in Tesla, the car company? Now, there are many reasons to own a Tesla car, be it the S, 3, X or Y model. They are well crafted cars and technically superior to most of its late-coming competitors.

After the long lingering question if its founder Elon Musk can actually produce them was answered in the affirmative, the cars proved – after a few battery combustions and self-driving crashes – to be more reliable than we all expected. Traditional car makers were late to see the signs of the times and looked like hapless beginners in comparison.

Even the most advanced producers of fuel-driven cars and their hybrid-producing peers struggled to match the driving range, performance and battery-charging times of Tesla cars. Ideas how to reduce the carbon footprint by other means, like engineering super-efficient combustion engines or investing into hydrogen-powered motors (Toyota), were derailed by the concerted decision of all governments to favour electrical cars against any better argument.

Musk, not waiting for anyone, rolled out charging stations, refused to engage traditional dealerships and forged robust and ever more integrated materials and component supply chains.

Musk could prove that it is possible to produce something as complex as a car from scratch and soon had a vast following of customers and investors. He entered, as a producer and salesman, the Chinese and German car markets, both decisive for the successful enterprise.

As his company’s cheerleader, the entrepreneur soon convinced retail and professional investors that his cars were not merely driving vehicles, but a data-spouting medium and a services platform like Apple.

Some commentators likened it to a smartphone on wheels. Such quasi-religious convictions catapulted Tesla’s market capitalisation during the pandemic beyond a trillion US dollars – with a share price exceeding annual earnings 1,100 times.

As a consumer, I have long toyed with the idea to buy a Tesla. In the beginning, I was scared of what I considered to be the ownership risks. What if the company collapsed under its grand ambitions, and I was stuck with a car which nobody could service and with spares hard to come by?

Then I harboured doubts about the roll-out of charging stations. ‘Range anxiety’ was certainly an issue. Then the price was a deterrent. Teslas are expensive, prestige cars and not only cost a lot of money but carry all the intimidating bragging value which comes with luxury items.

My environmental convictions conflicted with a Tesla too, and electrical cars in general. To produce what is essentially a battery on wheels, a lot of harmful mining is necessary, compounded by the fact that, so far, battery recycling is almost non-existent.

The carbon footprint of producing an electrical car is vast. Even under the assumption that all electricity needed to propel my car would come from renewables, which is, as the current energy crisis has demonstrated, far from a given, it would demand that I’d drive my car for 25,000km per annum for 10 years to show any emission savings.

My old family car, wasteful as it is, which I drive already for more than 20 years but never more than a few thousand kilometres per annum, is super green in comparison. Sadly, the governments of this world insist to disagree.

Now, it would be a grave mistake to confuse personal consumer satisfaction with thorough investment analysis. Exhibit A is our old Honda HR-V. When we bought it in 1998, it was the best car I had ever driven. The engine is so silent that one is tempted to over-start.

Nothing tells you that the engine is running already. The second gear can accelerate the car from zero to 100km without torturing the engine. And today, 25 years later, nothing but filters, oil and brake pads has been changed. My enthused share purchase, alas, was a disappointment, until I gave up and sold.

As a retail investor, I was even less convinced to buy Tesla. Admittedly, I have erred and lost vastly on the upside. Three years ago, Tesla shares traded around 12 dollars apiece. Today, even after Tesla’s devastating share slump of 65 per cent since May 2021, I would still sit at gains of 1,000 per cent.

Now, in times of feared economic stagnation, any investment into car manufacturers is premature. All of them have lost between 20 and 50 per cent of their value in the last year; less than Tesla, for sure, but a sign that in the immediate future, a recovery is uncertain.

Hampered first by supply bottlenecks, with the ensuing inflation sharply reducing manufacturing capacity, and now by consumers hesitant to buy big-ticket items in times of squeezed incomes, the world’s big car companies have lost sales in tandem with their share price losses. Toyota, the world’s biggest car maker, last yearmanufactured 7.4 million cars instead of the usual 11 million.

All their profit margins have suffered too, up to 70 per cent. KIA, Korea’s biggest car manufacturer and a top-10 producer, posted a margin of 1.98 per cent in the third quarter of last year, not much more than a rounding error. Volkswagen (Q3: 2.98 per cent) hardly fared better.

Tesla, with a profit margin of 15.23 per cent, looks smart. But it is a weird kind of profit, accumulated by selling carbon credits to other car manufacturers which depend with their far larger income still on combustion engines. Although Tesla has reached now more sober valuations – it takes now only 38 years of current profits for a stock investment to become profitable – it is still unrealistically expensive.

Tesla, producing 1.3 million cars, has the market capitalisation of Toyota, VW, Kia, GM and Ford combined, which together produce 25 million cars. Tesla’s share price implies the conviction that no other car company will be around in a few years time bar some very successful Chinese manufacturers like BYD. This looks implausible.

Tesla already has a problem. While, for many years, I have doubted that Musk can ever produce cars in reasonable quantities, Tesla has now the problem to sell the few cars it already makes. Their stale design will not help. Musk has therefore offered in all its markets a sales discount of up to 20 per cent.

Chinese Tesla owners are already on the barricades as their cars are all of a sudden less valuable than they thought. Meanwhile, Musk, a right-wing, Trump-supporter who has wasted $44 billion to acquire the social media platform Twitter he is in the process of ruining, is alienating with his antics the very consumers who wish to go electric: the liberal, left-leaning elites who want to save the world from environmental Armageddon.

These avant-gardes do not share Musk’s attention-seeking, indulgent views on Putin and China either. International buyers are also disturbed by Biden’s “America first” trade policies. This US alienation should lift the appeal of domestic brands going electric, which have price/earnings multiples in the single digits, not a P/E of 38.

I might be wrong again. But Tesla does still not look like a promising stock investment to me. Elon Musk himself was a substantial seller this year, adding to the deterioration of the share price. Very few people own Tesla shares outright.

The biggest shareholders are pension funds and asset managers – untiring buyers who are obliged to cover the index-tracking, theme-following composition of their exchange-traded funds. Musk may fly to Mars. I’d prefer to stay on earth.

Andreas Weitzer is an independent journalist based in Malta.

