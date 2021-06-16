MaltaPost has warned that there will be a sharp increase in Customs and VAT declarations required from July 1 when the VAT exemption on goods worth less than €22 imported from non-EU countries will be removed.

"Malta Government Customs controls and VAT charges will now apply for all parcels purchased from non-EU countries, including those under €22 in value and which are presently exempted from VAT," MaltaPost said.

It explained that from July 1, VAT shall be charged and paid at the point-of-sale for parcels not exceeding €150 provided the seller is registered to use the ‘Import One Stop Shop’ (IOSS). Once the Customs and VAT declarations submitted are correct and VAT has been paid at the point of purchase, the parcel will be delivered to the client’s address without additional charges.

If the online seller does not collect VAT at the point of sale and the parcel is not cleared for Customs and VAT purposes in a transit country in the EU, the parcel will have to be processed through the Customs import system upon arrival in Malta. If the parcel is cleared by Customs, the customer will receive a communication from MaltaPost plc to pay the VAT, Customs Duties and processing fees online. Following payment, the item will be delivered to the recipient.

MaltaPost said the changes shall result in a sharp increase in the number of Customs and VAT declarations that need to be submitted. It said it has prepared for this change by investing in new IT software. However, the most convenient option for local consumers will be to choose non-EU sellers that charge and collect VAT at the point-of-sale. Customers may find such information on whether VAT is charged this way on the seller’s website.

The changes are a result of a decision by the European Commission to improve price transparency and competitive trade for digital consumers in the EU.

For more information about these new VAT and Customs Regulations, please visit www.maltapost.com/customs or https://customs.gov.mt/other-pages/notice-board/2021/03/25/the-vat-e-commerce-package-and-the-changes-taking-place-as-from-1st-july-2021