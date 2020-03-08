Buying second-hand goods has several benefits.

The most obvious one is saving money. A good second-hand product may be purchased at a fraction of the original cost and is usually still fit for purpose.

Purchasing second-hand items is also a sustainable choice. The manufacturing of new products requires the use of resources which negatively impacts the environment.

Furthermore, when a used product is not discarded but instead sold for re-use, it means less waste will go to landfills.

However, before buying second-hand goods, consumers need to be aware that should they encounter any problems with the products purchased, their rights vary depending on whether the items were pur­chas­ed from a professional sel­l­er or a private one.

Goods bought from private sellers are, in fact, excluded from the provisions of the Consumer Affairs Act.

This means that if the goods turn out to be faulty, or do not conform to the sales agreement, consumers cannot claim as a solution one of the legal remedies stipulated in the Consumer Affairs Act.

In such situations, consumers’ legal rights are regulated by the Civil Code.

In view of this, it is imperative that consumers take certain precautions before con­cluding a purchase from a private seller.

Private sales can be made in different ways, including online, through online selling platforms or through social media. Such sales can also be made through classified ads, bargain shops or car-boot sales.

Second-hand goods are usually bought ‘as seen’, including any flaws or wear-and-tear damages. Hence, before committing to the purchase, buyers should ask sellers to point out any damages.

It is also advisable to keep a record of any communication with the seller to have proof of the agreement before the sale was concluded. Another important document is the proof of payment.

Buyers of second-hand goods should ask if the product for sale is still covered by a commercial warranty. If it is, then they should check its terms and conditions and confirm that it can be transferred to new owners. Should this be the case, then any subsequent owners of the product may use it until it expires.

Buyers should also make sure they are given a copy of the guarantee’s document and a copy of the original receipt.

Buyers are also advised to ask about the product’s age and any faults. Ideally such correspondence should be made in writing and kept for future reference.

Expensive second-hand goods, such as mechanical and electrical equipment, are best checked by an independent expert before concluding the sale. For instance, have a trusted mechanic check a used car.

When second-hand goods are bought online from private sellers, buyers should remember that the 14-day cooling off period does not apply for such purchases. This means that once an online sale is concluded, buyers cannot change their mind and request a refund.

When buying such goods online, particular attention should be given to the payment method.

Direct money transfers must be avoided. Payments are best made either by a credit card or through a payment mechanism. This way the payment is traceable.

It is also worth checking the seller’s feedback ratings and read the feedback about the seller posted by previous buyers.

Another important precaution is to have the seller’s name, phone number and address just in case the buyer needs to get in contact with the seller about problems encountered.

Finally, it is important to have tangible proof of any specific agreements made and to keep a copy of all the documentation related to the purchase in case there is a dispute.

Any issues about private sales should first be addressed to the seller. If these remain unresolved, buyers must seek legal advice on their rights for a remedy under the Civil Code.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt

Odette Vella is Director, Information and Research Directorate