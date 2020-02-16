French newcomer Buzz Sly took the honours in the Premier race while 12 trotters secured their place in the Assikura Championship final during the sixth meeting held at the Marsa Racetrack yesterday.

Fourteen trotters took part in the Premier class race.

Dutch Exclusive Lane (Charles Degiorgio) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Tip Chip (Charles Camilleri) and Vivoli (Marvin Cauchi).

However, with 400m to go, Exclusive Lane started to slow down and was overtaken by Buzz Sly (Michael Ellul) which took its first win in Malta by two lenghts from Acrobate, driven by Danish Thomas Bonde.

Exclusive Lane had to settle for third place from another newcomer from Sweden, Digital Choice (Eugenio Bondin).

In the first class Bronze semi-final, Eros Dairpet (Noel Baldacchino) gained its second win in a row after upping its pace with a lap to go.

Eros Dairpet finished first easily by two lengths from Heinz Heino (Andrew Farrugia) and Cadumroc (Charles Degiorgio). Ikaros Stursk (Jonathan Spiteri) ended in fourth place.

Capello Vici (Kurt Saliba) took the lead midway through the distance of the second class Bronze semi-final. Eventually Saliba’s trotter managed to take its first win of the season from favourite James Bond (Mario Fenech) and Best Of Morchies (Dylan Gatt). Largo Launcher (Darren Grima) followed home in that order.

In the third class Bronze semi-final, Swedish mare Likearollingstone (Michael Ellul) led all the way and registered its first win of the season by half length from favourite Vieux Lille (Eric Bezzina) and Andreafilou (Paul Galea). Skogans Lotten (John Vella) was the last trotter to make it to the fnal stage.

Another meeting at the Marsa Racetrack will be held on Saturday. The first race should start at 1.30pm.

Sunday's winners

Race 1. Class Bronze – Walentino (Charlo’ Debono) – 1.16”

Race 2. Class Bronze – Calissa Rich (Charles Camilleri) – 1.14.8”

Race 3. Class Silver – Daytrader U.M. (Anthony Bartolo) – 1.14.6”

Race 4. Class Silver – Vick De La Nade (Marco Debono) – 1.15.2”

Race 5. Assikura Championship semi-final, Class Bronze – Eros Dairpet (Noel Baldacchino) - 1.16”

Race 6. Assikura Championship semi-final – Class Bronze – Capello Vici (Kurt Saliba) – 1.18.2”

Race 7. Assikura Championship semi-final, Class Bronze – Likarollingstone (Michael Ellul) – 1.18.1”

Race 8. Class Premier – Buzz Sly (Michael Ellul) – 1.13.4”

Race 9. Class Bronze – Camland (Clint Vassallo) – 1.14.7”