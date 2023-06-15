Three months before I received the above message on my mobile phone, I was planning to spend a few days in the mountainous region of Abruzzo, in Italy last September.

A friend of mine, a tour leader, had asked me if I would like to join a small group of people for a short stay there. It would be a lovely break while enjoying beautiful nature, I thought, and, since I was planning to retire soon from work, this would serve as an ideal break to help me plan my time when I would retire from work. So I immediately registered my name for this trip.

Minutes after we landed at Pescara airport, our tour leader got the group together to introduce ourselves. I was looking forward to discover the marvellous surroundings of the region.

Halfway through our way to our accommodation, however, we stopped for lunch in a most welcoming Italian-style restaurant. We were hungry and having lunch together was to serve as an opportunity to break the ice.

I chose to sit beside a blue-eyed man, seemingly in his late 70s. He seemed to be alone but well-geared with an anorak, a pair of walking sticks and a loaded backpack. I was also travelling alone. Nevertheless, I thought, it would be opportune to have a friend and a good walking companion to share this experience.

This man next to me can be my new friend, I thought to myself. It did not take us long to get to know each another. We spoke about countries we visited, shared pictures and, of course, talked about food and wine. In a few minutes, we became acquainted and soon became friends. His name was Vincent, a soft-spoken man, a widower for five years.

The next morning, after breakfast, we regrouped with our group leader. We had to choose different walking country trails, from easy, short or moderate ones to more rugged and long ones. I chose a moderate four-hour walk in the countryside. Vince, equipped with a walking stick, suitable walking shoes, backpack and a green hooded anorak, approached me and asked me which trail I had chosen. “The moderate one,” I replied. “Do you want to accompany me,” I asked him. He accepted my invitation with a slight nod accompanied with a gentle smile on his face.

Getting to the woods on foot was easy with almost no traffic in the streets. The environment was so peaceful and the air was fresh after the morning rain. I had been looking forward to this break after so many years of hard work in a very busy office. The sun was out again and the silent streets leading to the countryside promised a perfect day which I will never forget. The countryside was my classroom.

Vincent was a well-educated person; a man of great integrity and true love for his country. He was a retired educator by profession and a true gentleman.

As we walked slowly through farmland, countryside and meadows, we shared some of our interesting life-changing experiences. Somehow, I felt that it was better for me to listen rather than to speak; I wanted to listen to what Vincent had to say.

Through my interactions with Vincent, I gained a renewed appreciation for life

He told me how he had to cope with life after the loss of his beloved wife, his research work about the uprising of the Sette Giugno and how he was compiling copies of newspaper publications of the time and his radio programmes about the history of Malta. We spoke about our society and its changing effects on our present lives. He told me about prominent people of the past and historical events of our island.

A bit frail with aching limbs, Vincent walked at a slow pace. We took photos and, for some moments, we also got lost in the wilderness. We met some members of our own group, greeted them delightfully and both continued walking together slowly, downhills and uphills. We joked and laughed at times, we ate fruit, which we had bought earlier, and sometimes sat down on the grass to rest and drink some water. Finally, after a lot of walking, we arrived at our hotel, tired and weary from a long walk but happy for yet another successful venture in our lives.

Vincent walking along a trail in Roccaraso, Abruzzo.

During my stay in Abruzzo, I learned many things from Vincent. The proverbial saying − a step at a time and slowly but surely. Reaching one’s destination with courage was so evident in Vincent’s style of facing life. This was another lesson I learned.

I also learned that living a life full of purpose, enriching it with knowledge and sharing experiences would lead to live life with sound values.

All of this helped to remind me of the purpose of my vacation. I realised that I should give myself more time to be able to appreciate life better and, therefore, love others more. I wished that one day I would share my story with others as Vincent did with me during those unforgettable days in Abruzzo.

After the trip, I sustained a fractured ankle, which confined me indoors for several weeks.

I spent most of the time editing and sharing my photos on our group chat named ‘Vivere l’Abruzzo’. One day, I received a message on this group chat from Vincent. “Is your surname Zerafa, by any chance? Were you in class IIB at the Tarxien Primary School in 1969?”

After recalling my childhood memories, I replied in the affirmative. Vincent revealed that he had been my teacher and it was the year when he had started teaching.

Vince messaged me back: “1969 was my first year of teaching and you were one of my students. I kept most of my first students’ class work copybooks, I have two of yours. I want to hand them over to you.”

This experience highlights the transformative power of friendship and the unexpected connections which can be formed during travel.

Through my interactions with Vincent, I gained a renewed appreciation for life, the importance of knowledge and shared experiences and a desire to share my own experiences with others.

The trip to Abruzzo became a catalyst for personal growth and reflection, prompting me to prioritise my well-being and cherish relationships.

The message from Vincent, reaching out after so many years, underscores the lasting impact of teachers and the meaningful connections which can be forged in unexpected ways. It serves as a reminder of the influence individuals can have on others and the significance of preserving memories.