BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEV) has become an Official Partner and the Official E-Mobility Partner of UEFA European Football Championship 2024 (UEFA EURO 2024). This groundbreaking partnership with UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) marks the first-ever sponsorship deal with a new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer in the Championship’s history.

BYD's sponsorship aligns with UEFA’s goal to organize a greener and more sustainable UEFA EURO 2024, bringing together the excitement of football with a commitment to environmental responsibility. It is an ethos shared by BYD, a brand dedicated to providing world-leading electric vehicles and EV technologies to make the transition to e-mobility more accessible, affordable and viable for European consumers, while also providing a premium, memorable experience. As a partner of UEFA EURO 2024, BYD can engage with an even greater audience, using this prestigious event to highlight its passion for excellence, perpetual advancement, and the merits of healthy competition to inspire even greater performance. Driving this is BYD’s compassion for the environment and commitment to addressing climate change through championing sustainable innovation.

UEFA EURO 2024 will take place across 10 world-class stadiums in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024. As an official partner and the official e-mobility partner for the UEFA EURO 2024, BYD will keep sustainability at the heart of its sponsorship by providing a diverse range of new energy vehicles for various stakeholders during the tournament.

BYD will also showcase its latest electric models and cutting-edge technologies at selected UEFA EURO 2024 venues, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to greener and more intelligent vehicle solutions to customers and thousands of football enthusiasts. Additionally, BYD will have a vibrant presence at the official fan zones inviting fans to enjoy live match broadcasts and captivating entertainment to further elevate the football celebration experience through sustainable and engaging activities.

Within each market, BYD will create a series of events and opportunities for customers, potential BYD customers and football fans to engage, enjoy and win once in a lifetime experience that this partnership allows. BYD will also hold hundreds of events in BYD stores in countries across Europe to celebrate this prestigious championship together with football fans and customers.

Michael Shu, managing director of BYD Europe, said: “BYD is thrilled to partner with UEFA EURO 2024 and proud to be the first e-mobility partner for this prestigious sports event, which will enable us to showcase our latest advancements in electric vehicles to a far-reaching audience. Significantly, the partnership underlines BYD’s brand commitment to reducing carbon emissions for a greener future, for which UEFA EURO 2024 will provide an influential voice.”

UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said: “We are excited to welcome BYD, a pioneering brand with a 29-year pedigree in advanced battery technologies with a reputation for global innovation in new energy vehicles and the world’s biggest electric car company, as a partner for UEFA EURO 2024. The partnership aligns perfectly with UEFA’s vision of promoting a greener and more sustainable European Championship by merging the excitement of football and UEFA’s commitment to environmental responsibility."