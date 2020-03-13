Cab company eCabs has this week announced the introduction of a series of measures to ensure the company operates safely and responsibly towards its employees and clients.

A series of significant efforts have been put in place to sanitise its vehicles, increasing in both intensity and frequency. The company has deployed hospital-grade viral and bacterial disinfectant, which is being applied in both the steaming of the vehicles, as well as thorough spray cleaning, with a special focus on door handles and seat belts.

Office premises are also being given special cleaning attention and have been equipped with hand sanitisers and notices throughout ensuring a consistent promotion of good health care practices as directed by the health authorities. The company is utilizing all its internal and external communication channels to ensure the continuous dissemination of updated statements being made by the authorities.

“These are extraordinary times, where maturity, responsibility and prudence should be exemplified by everyone within our shores and beyond. It certainly is not business as usual, but we remain optimistic even in view of these circumstances,” said Matthew Bezzina, CEO at eCabs.

"This is a time for us all to pull the rope together, as a team and as a nation. Challenges of the sort test the resilience and mettle of us all. We all need to go the extra mile together to weather this storm".

The company is also urging all passengers to reduce cash handling within the vehicles where possible, opting instead to utilise the app to complete the payment process.

“From the first day that COVID-19 hit the international news, we took the matter with the seriousness required, keeping constant tabs with global developments as well as following all directions provided by the health authorities to implement the necessary updated precautionary measures. Calm, prudence and responsibility will be guiding us all over the coming weeks and beyond. No doubt we will all come out of this stronger," Bezzina added.