Cab drivers regularly file reports complaining of thieving passengers, the Light Passenger Operators Association (LPOA) said on Wednesday.

In a statement issued to the media commenting on a recent story regarding a cab driver who was robbed by passengers, the LPOA said that it is not unusual for the association to receive similar reports.

“The association strongly believes this is symptomatic of a wider problem in the industry and has long been raising concerns about the lack of 24/7 emergency support for drivers,” they wrote.

The association noted that only one major cab operator has round-the-clock support for drivers in case of emergencies. Drivers also do not have a dedicated support service with the national regulator, they added.

The LPOA represents drivers licenced to drive light passenger transport vehicles, commonly referred to as Y-plate vehicles.

On Tuesday, Times of Malta reported that a cab driver lost €400 and debit cards after three passengers ran off with his backpack.

Aneesh Kuyilamparambil had just finished a trip to the Safi centre when the passengers, a man and two teenagers, tried to steal his phone and backpack.

During the attack, the village centre was without power, Kuyilamparambil said, as the area was among the localities affected by recent power outages.

While the 40-year-old managed to wrangle his phone from one of the assailant’s hands, the two teenagers ran away with the backpack that contained €400, debit cards and documents.

Three days after the robbery, he received a call from the police saying his bag was found on the street. The money was missing but Kuyilamparambil’s residence card and driving licence were there, though he had already reapplied for replacements.

“While the details and nature of the case reported in the media on Tuesday remain unconfirmed by the authorities, this is far from an isolated incident,” the LPOA said on Wednesday.

Given the growing nature of the industry and the risks drivers face, the association said that it is “high time” safety is given more importance.