In theory, getting from the proverbial point A to B sounds easy – you just get in your car, drive to your destination, park and run your errands.

But in practice, it’s anything but easy. First, getting to your destination will probably see you jammed in traffic for a good number of minutes. And then there’s the parking issue. Trying to park in hotspots like Sliema, St Julian’s or Paola is a time investment for which you will not get any returns. And when you get tired of trying to find a parking spot and opt to park in a private car park, this will set you back a few euros.

The cheaper and more efficient option is to hire a cab. And here the choice is increasing by the day. But the cheaper option is Txgo, a new and revolutionary app that offers some unique options.

The mother company, Taxigo, is one of the leading cab software providers in Estonia. Established in 2013, the service now includes 50 cab companies and has, to date, aggregated over 10 million tasks.

This history means that Txgo has now been introduced to the local roads with considerable experience – and that translates into various benefits for users.

First, there is the accessibility and ease of use. The app is available to download for Apple and Android devices. After the app is downloaded, users can book their cab in just three simple steps: set your location, choose the cab you like, and enjoy the ride.

Secondly, the app is safe and transparent. The app is the only one in the world that lets users choose their ride through a photo of the car, the driver and even the language the driver speaks. This helps users avoid any surprises. Moreover, the company employs very strict controls of drivers, to keep the service as safe and professional as possible. The company only engages licensed drivers with a clear history and gauges customer feedback to be able to keep – and improve – standards.

And third, Txgo offers the cheaper rides. For instance, a ride from St Julian’s to Malta International Airport costs around €11, which is cheaper than other providers. And a trip from Sliema to St Julian’s costs around €6.

To go around Malta cheaper, or to join Malta’s Txgo network, visit https://www.facebook.com/txgomt/