Operators with five or more Y-plate vehicles will now need a commercial garage, according to new rules announced on Thursday.

Transport Malta published amendments to the Light Passenger Transport Services and Vehicle Hire Services Regulations, applicable immediately.

According to the rules, operators with five or more vehicles have to provide a development permit approving the use of the garage where the vehicles are parked as a public service garage.

This, together with an architect's declaration, is needed for an operator's licence, regardless of the number of vehicles in the fleet.

Operators applying to register additional vehicles under their licence have to provide space for them in their existing garages. If they do not, they have to apply to the authority for a parking facility.

The rules state that operators may garage light passenger transport vehicles off-street, in places where such vehicles are allowed to be parked or garaged.

Applicants have to submit an architect’s report confirming the addresses and site plans, as well as specifying the number of vehicles each garage can accommodate.

Transport Malta said the amendments will support efforts to regulate the sector, including recent changes making it a requirement for drivers to have a Maltese or EU driving license.

Although the new rules are applicable immediately, operators with a valid licence or with a pending application for one have 12 months within which to regulate themselves.

The authority said it will process applications promptly, including those that were not renewed in the days leading up to the publication of the amendments.

The issue has long concerned self-employed cab drivers, who were unsure if they would be able to continue using their private garages to store their vehicles.

Some two dozen drivers met at Pembroke Park and Ride earlier in October to protest after some permits were not renewed because the cab owners did not have a commercial garage.

Then, a customer care official at Transport Malta had told Times of Malta they were unsure about the new rules. They had asked for a message to be sent through Facebook. TM then sent a Planning Authority document specifying requirements for a commercial garage.