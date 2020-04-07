Cabin crew at Air Malta are resisting a proposal that they say would see full-time jobs guaranteed for just 28 days on a pay of €1,200.

A representative of the union, UCC, said the lack of job security inherent in the airline’s proposal was unacceptable.

After the 28-day period, the offer would then have to be renewed before the Department of Industrial Relations.

The €1,200 pay package means full-timers who have been with the airline the longest would have their pay slashed by around 65%.

According to the representative, Air Malta’s offer to guarantee cabin crew jobs for 28 days was rejected three weeks ago.

Other unions were also given a take it or leave it offer, the UCC said.

The airline then informed 30 cabin crew that their definite contracts would not be renewed at the end of April.

Another 120 part-timers have also been informed their services will no longer needed.

Air Malta’s proposal would have seen part-timers called up when needed and given a pro-rata percentage of the reduced pay package.

As with other airlines across the globe, the bulk of Air Malta’s flights have been grounded.

The airline has been struggling financially for years, despite a €130 million government bailout and restructuring plan in 2012.

The representative said the union wanted more information about Air Malta’s plan, as well as to understand what sort of salary cuts top management at the company were taking.

“We were always in favour of an equal pay reduction across the board, for all Air Malta employees and management. We acknowledge that everyone needs to do their part during these times.”

The UCC said the government has not come forward with any help like that offered to the private sector, and efforts to meet Economy Minister Silvio Schembri had proven futile.

Crew were ready to work in other government entities where needed, the representative said.

Questions sent to Air Malta have not been answered.