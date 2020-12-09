Cabinet has approved changes to the Divorce Act and shall be presenting a bill in Parliament later on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Robert Ablea said the Bill is intended to amend the conditions required to attain divorce.

“We are committed to address the realities that Maltese and Gozitan families are facing,” the Prime Minister said.

In October, Abela had said in Parliament the government intends to amend Malta's divorce law where it lays down that couples need to be separated for four years before filing for divorce.

"The Divorce Law is creating hardship and injustice for many people. I could never understand why one had to wait four years to get divorced after separation. Four years are an eternity in people's lives, what logic is this?" he had asked.

In a statement, the government said the Bill will be moved by Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rosianne Cutajar.

It said work on the Bill had required substantial legal work which analysed the details of the current law.



The Bill, it said, will reduce the pain and difficulties of people in this situation, including children.



