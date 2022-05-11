Cabinet has approved Tony Sultana as the next head of the civil service with his appointment due to come into effect on June 1.

Sultana will take over from Mario Cutajar, who announced his retirement at the end of May on Friday. Times of Malta revealed Sultana's appointment shortly afterward.

Boasting a 36-year career in the public service, Sultana has been executive chairman of Malta Information and Technology Agency (MITA) for the past nine years.

During his time there he is credited with ushering in investment to upgrade the protection of the government’s IT infrastructure from hacking attempts.

Sources said the choice of Sultana signalled the government’s intention to focus on the digital transformation of the public service in the coming years.

Sultana has already worked on information systems in the public service in the past, including Malta’s taxation system which is currently being reworked.

As Principal Permanent Secretary, his role is arguably the most powerful in the public service, with the holder even sitting in on Cabinet meetings.

Sultana is expected to continue chairing the MITA board.