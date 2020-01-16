The government is setting up a Cabinet Committee on Governance to propose changes to Maltese law in line with recommendations made by the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission and GRECO.

The setting up of the committee was proposed by Prime Minister Robert Abela when he presided over his first Cabinet meeting.

The committee will be headed by Justice and Governance Minister Edward Zammit Lewis. It will include Education Minister Owen Bonnici and Cabinet newcomers Byron Camilleri (Home Affairs) and Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, parliamentary secretary for EU funds, along with Cabinet secretary Mario Cutajar.

The committee will review current laws and regulations and consider new legislation, also in the context of talks (with the Opposition) on constitutional change. The talks are being headed by the President.

The committee has been asked to report back to the Cabinet as soon as possible.

“One of the main priorities will be changes to the way appointments to the judiciary are made” the government said.

Dr Abela in comments in the Cabinet meeting underlined the importance of good governance in all areas of government and said it was the duty of every minister and parliamentary secretary to ensure that all activity within their ministry was carried out in terms of the law and there was accountability.