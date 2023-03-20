A new youth advisory forum is to be set up and will meet with cabinet at least once a month as a consultancy body, Robert Abela has announced.

The forum will discuss issues of “national importance” which in turn will be discussed in cabinet, the prime minister said on Monday.

He said that more detail on the make-up of the consultative body would come soon when applications to join the forum open.

“Youth is a time to challenge the status quo, which is important,” Abela said at an open cabinet meeting at MCAST, where students and others aged between 20 and 30 had their say on issues that affect them.

They raised issues of emigration, sport, and the power of the judiciary.

Mariah Zammit, 22, a STEM student said that a lack of qualified professionals in the sector means recruiters have to look beyond Malta to fill jobs.

But despite employment opportunities in her field, she said young Maltese are still considering emigration for a better quality of life.

“Why do I have to settle for low-quality properties when the rich are enjoying the spoils?” she asked.

Maria Galea, an art broker, said that many prospective artists want to emigrate because of a lack of employment opportunities upon graduation.

“It cannot be that the primary dream of locals in the arts scene is to leave the country,” the 32-year online art broker said.

Andrew Deguara, policy officer for Għaqda Studenti Liġi proposed to simplify the way judicial reviews are conducted and to allow NGOs and pressure groups to ask for a review.

As it stands only individuals who are affected by a law can ask for a judicial review, he said.

Sports shooter Gianluca Chetcuti said that the government is helping sports persons follow their dream through direct investment and incentives but society at large needs to treat sport as more than a hobby,

“I'm lucky my employer makes use of government schemes that support my training and sport,” said Chetcuti, who will soon represent Malta at the Games of Small States in Europe.

Michela Vasallo, general secretary of Kunsill Nazzjonali Zagħzagħ said that the education system should be more inclusive and cater for those with learning disabilities.

Nicholas Attard a law student from Gozo said that following the introduction of a second fibre optic cable, opportunities for young Gozitans have increased in Gozo, especially in IT and finance. But he called on more investment to make Gozo "a second motor for the country's economy".