Most ministers and parliamentary secretaries are taking advantage of a clause in their employment conditions, preferring to boost their annual income by some €7,000 a year, instead of making use of a second government car.

Since the Labour Party was returned to power in 2013, rules related to the second cars of ministers and parliamentary secretaries were relaxed.

While in the past, Cabinet members were given a second car to use outside normal duties instead of their official car, from 2013 onwards, an option was introduced allowing them to take a cash allowance instead.

Cabinet Secretary Mario Cutajar did not reply to questions when asked who from the present Cabinet team has a second car.

He also did not reply when asked to state if those making use of second cars are also entitled to a government driver.

Witnesses have reported often seeing ministerial cars carrying family members or friends. Children chauffeured in ministerial drivers to schools and sports activities are a common occurrence.

Observers said although Cabinet members are doing nothing illegal, the second car perk was introduced with a different scope to that being adopted today.

Introduced by the Nationalist administration in the late 1980s, the second car was intended to be used by Cabinet members outside their official duties.

Administrative rules laid down that while ministers could use their official car only on official business, transportation during other occasions, including political constituency work, had to be carried out with their ‘informal’ second car.

“At first, these rules were followed to the letter. However, as the years passed, they started to be less observed and ministers started using their official cars instead of their second cars,” a former PN minister said.

“Over time, particularly during the Gonzi years, the second cars ended up being used as a ‘family’ car mainly by the partners or children of a Cabinet member, just like an additional perk,” he admitted.

The possibility of cashing in the second car instead of actually having an extra four wheels was introduced by a PN government on the request of then Opposition leader Joseph Muscat.

Instead of getting a government-paid car – granted to the Opposition leader – Dr Muscat had leased his own Alfa Romeo to the government.

As Prime Minister, Dr Muscat is now making use of a second car paid by the government while also using an official government car.

His second car entitlement is often used by his wife who is normally seen driven around by a government official, including when attending private family affairs.

In contrast to the UK’s ministerial code of ethics, usually followed closely by the Maltese government, the local version does not make any reference to the use of official cars.

The UK government allows its ministers to use an official car only on official business and from home to office journeys within a reasonable distance of London.

“Where practicable, ministers are encouraged to use public transport,” the UK code states.

Ivan.Camilleri@timesofmalta.com