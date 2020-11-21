Prime Minister Robert Abela has started calling in his MPs for one-on-one meetings in what is believed to be the process towards a cabinet reshuffle.

One source said there will be few, if any casualties but that Abela was seeking to redistribute a number of roles and fill in vacant seats. However, details are still sketchy with some cabinet members anxious whether their own portfolio is about to change.

Justyne Caruana and Clayton Bartolo have been earmarked as potential education and tourism ministers respectively, but sources expressed caution, saying portfolios might keep changing until the process is finalised, possibly by Saturday night.

Clyde Caruana and Miriam Dalli were sworn in as members of parliament last month. They were both co-opted by the Labour Party, with Caruana taking the seat vacated by former prime minister Joseph Muscat and Dalli filling the seat vacated by backbencher Etienne Grech.

Caruana has been tipped as possible Finance Minister in October, when it was reported that Edward Scicluna plans to retire from politics.

On Thursday, the government confirmed Scicluna's resignation, saying he is being nominated as Governor of the Central Bank of Malta.

Caruana, an economist, served as chief of staff in the Office of the Prime Minister after heading JobsPlus for six years.

Among the policy documents that he authored or was involved in, during his tenure at JobsPlus, the most controversial was the government’s plan to import foreign labour to sustain economic growth.

He had previously worked at the National Statistics Office and also lectured at the University of Malta.

Dalli, a lawyer and former broadcaster, served in the European Parliament for the past six years.

She led Labour’s group in Brussels, and was the most successful candidate in the 2019 European Parliament election, garnering 63,000 votes – more than double the tally for former prime minister Alfred Sant, and some 20,000 more than her political rival Roberta Metsola.

A former member of the Nationalist Party executive committee and a presenter on Net TV, Jean Claude Micallef had switched to Labour in 2013 and contested the 2017 general election. He is the son of One TV broadcaster Manuel Micallef.

He was sworn in as an MP in January, after being elected in the casual election held at the end of 2019 to succeed Helena Dalli. She had relinquished her seat on the third district in the wake of her appointment as European Commissioner for Equality.