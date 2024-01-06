Updated 11.15am

Robert Abela kicked off a reshuffle of his cabinet of ministers on Saturday morning.

Cabinet members and Labour backbenchers are being called to Abela’s office at Valletta’s Auberge de Castille, as the prime minister prepares his new executive team.

Sources told Times of Malta they expect the reshuffle to be an extensive one.

It is the first reshuffle since the 2022 general election, which Labour won by a landslide.

The current cabinet is made up of 18 ministers and four parliamentary secretaries. When Abela announced his cabinet in March 2022, he kept nine ministers in their previous posts, changed the portfolios of five ministers and introduced six new faces – two ministers and four parliamentary secretaries – into cabinet.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana was seen entering Castille at around 11.30am. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Abela has a lot to keep in mind as he prepares his new team: aside from the European Parliament and local council elections scheduled for June, the terms of Malta's President and EU Commissioner also expire this year.

One possible switch would see Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne give up the Health portfolio he has controlled for the past eight years, in preparation for an eventual move to Brussels.

With the European Commission’s term up this year, Malta will need to nominate a new EU Commissioner to replace Helena Dalli – and Fearne, who lost out to Abela in the race to become Labour leader in 2020, is a prime candidate.

Agius Galea walks into Castille on Saturday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Should Fearne make an exit, a key candidate to replace him is Jo-Etienne Abela, who is also a doctor by profession and who currently serves as Minister for Active Ageing.

One minister likely to be staying put is Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg. Malta is currently a member of the UN Security Council and is chairing the OSCE, and Abela will be wary of upsetting that momentum.

A key candidate for promotion into cabinet is Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, a backbencher and first-time MP who was seen entering Castille on Saturday morning.

Sources told Times of Malta that two other backbench MPs, Glenn Bedingfield and Amanda Spitera Grech, are also being eyed for promotion into cabinet.

More to follow