Cable damage caused power cuts in parts of Naxxar, Gharghur, Mosta and Lija late on Tuesday and overnight, Enemalta said on Wednesday.

Times of Malta also received reports of power cuts in parts of Birkirkara and Iklin. In some areas power was restored after about an hour, but the outage lasted much longer in others.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, Enemalta said its engineers were carrying out urgent repairs.

The cause of the fault was not immediately known but the company said it is believed to have stemmed from a big variation of temperature which stressed underground cables.

The company apologised for the inconvenience to customers and said it was doing all it could to restore normal supply as soon as possible.