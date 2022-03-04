Melita said in a statement that cable damages caused by a third party have impacted all its services in the south of the island.

The impacted areas are: Vittoriosa, Birzebbugia, Cospicua, Bulebel, Delimara, Fawwara, Fgura, Ghaxaq, Gudja, Hal Far, Kalkara, Kirkop, Kordin, Marsa, Marsascala, Marsaxlokk, Malta International Airport, Mqabba, Paola, Qajjenza, Qrendi, Safi, Senglea, Smart City, Santa Lucia, Tarxien, Xghajra, Zabbar, Zejtun, and Zurrieq.

Emergency repairs are currently underway and services should be restored by 3pm.

Emergency calls on 112 can still be made.