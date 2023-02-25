BIRKIRKARA 1

Cabrera 17

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 0

BIRKIRKARA

G. Nava, O. Iorio, D. Pires, Y. Yankam, P. Mbong (82’ J. Valletta), K. Zammit, M. Fedele (88’ K. Tulimieri), C. Attard, E. Cabrera (82’ A. Ciolacu), S. Zibo, D. Ribeiro.

ĦAMRUN

H. Bonello, Ederson (63 J. Mbong), S. Borg, M. Guillaumier, E. Mashike, R. Prsa (76 L. Montebello), O. Bjelicic, J. Corbalan, Jonny (76 K. Holmberg), E. Marcelina, R. Camenzuli.

Referee: Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow Cards: Ribeiro, Prsa, Cabrera, Iorio, Bjelicic, Nava, Camenzuli.

A goal by Enzo Cabrera was enough for Birkirkara to eliminate BOV Premier League leaders Ħamrun Spartans and book a place in the semi-finals of the IZIBET FA Trophy.

After two goalless draws in the two Premier League matches, Ħamrun knew that it would have been another difficult game and at the end of the 90 minutes, it was Giovanni Tedesco’s side which prevailed.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt