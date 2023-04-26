Birkirkara could have had the scent of success in their nostrils when they came out on top in a topsy-turvy IZIBET FA Trophy semi-final against Mosta on Wednesday.

Gżira United’s surprise elimination has surely whetted their appetite to land their first silverware in eight years.

Yet, Birkirkara had to dig deep in their resources to lower the colours of a resilient Mosta side.

The Stripes saw a 2-0 lead wiped out by two quick-fire Mosta goals in the space of 10 minutes, before the Blues also annulled Birkirkara’s second match point.

But even super-sub Michael Okoh, who struck twice in the second half, had to concede defeat to Enzo Cabrera’s prowess in front of goal as the Argentine’s hat-trick sealed Birkirkara’s FA Trophy final place against Marsaxlokk on Sunday.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...