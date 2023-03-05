BIRKIRKARA 1

Cabrera 67 pen

MARSAXLOKK 1

Fonseca 47

BIRKIRKARA

G.Nava-6, D. Pires-6 (90 N. Micallef), Y. Yankam-7, P. Mbong-6, K. Zammit-5, M, Fedele-5 (63 A, Ciolacu), C. Attard-5, D. Cabrera-7, A. Coppola-5, C. Ribeiro-6, K. Tulimieri-6 (85 JP Farrugia).

MARSAXLOKK

M. Drobnajk-6, A. Attard-6 (79 D. Agius), C. Bonanni-5.5, P. Xuereb-7, J. Aguilar-7.5, R. Scicluna-6, F. Moracci-6, D. Vukovic-6, V. Sanago-6 (87 K. Keqi), T. Fonesca-6 (72 T. Vella).

Referee: Glen Tonna.

Yellow cards: Xuereb, Fonseca, Drobnjak, Zammit, Sanago, Aguilar,

BOV player of the match: Juan Cruz Aguilar (Marsaxlokk).

Enzo Cabrera came to Birkirkara’s rescue as his second-half penalty earned his team a 1-1 draw against Marsaxlokk.

Although Birkirkara were expected to pick up spoils, the final outcome still came in handy for the Stripes as they managed to move just two points behind second-placed Gżira in the race for the runners-up spot.

Birkirkara dominated early on but lacked the cutting edge to open up a resolute Marsaxlokk defence.

On 16 minutes, Cabrera came close but his deflected effort finished just over.

