Numerous illegalities such as the widespread use of illegal bird callers and attempts to kill protected birds have been noted at the opening of the spring hunting season, the Munich-based Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) said on Wednesday.

The latest victim of illegal hunting was a female Kestrel [Spanjulet] which was found by a CABS team on Easter Monday in a valley close to Birzebbuġa. The bird suffered shotgun injuries and was handed over to Birdlife Malta for treatment. A vet later confirmed that the bird was shot.

On Tuesday, a CABS team found and reported an active trapping site for protected Hawfinches in a field near the airport. When the trapper saw ALE police approach, he took the caged finch decoys and left the site. ALE officers removed the trapping nets and CABS have passed video evidence and the number plate of the trapper's car to ALE for court proceedings.

CABS released footage showing dozens of cases of illegal bird trapping and hunting recorded by its teams since March.

Aside from many cases of illegal finch trapping the film also shows a poacher hunting during the closed season near Għar Lapsi.