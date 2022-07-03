Dylan Cachia continued his dominant performance in the second race of the Garmin BSJ Open Water Swimming Championships, whilst Sasha Gatt made her Open Water Swimming debut, taking the winners’ podium in the women’s category.

There was little doubt that Cachia would not take a clear lead in the second race of the series.

He was well ahead of the rest of the pack for the duration of the race, however a notable performance was registered by second-placed Luca Vella who shaved off nearly two minutes from his previous race.

Nathan Cachia produced a fine showing to take third place, just a few seconds behind Vella.

Cachia started in the last wave since this was his first race of the series, nevertheless edged his way towards the front of the group and joined his elder sibling on the podium.

