The penultimate race of the Garmin BSJ Open Water Swimming Championships took place in Salina last week and consisted of a 4km swim.

The race, which also served as qualifying event for swimmers targeting participation in the forthcoming channel swims in September, started off with moderate weather conditions only to become more challenging towards the end of the race.

There were no upsets for Dylan Cachia who continued his consistent showing, setting the pace for the rest of the swimmers from the word go. Cachia finished the four-loop race in 52 minutes, 27 seconds.

Behind him Luca Vella and Tristan Micallef battled it out for second place. Vella has consistently taken second place in every race appearance and was not going to give up easily. He staved off Micallef’s valiant attempt by a mere three seconds.

