Dylan Cachia and Amy Micallef led the way in their respective categories last week during the first event hosted by Birkirkara St Joseph Sports Club Garmin Open Water Swimming Championships.

Whilst the sea conditions at Exiles, Sliema were not optimal, with currents and jellyfish hampering the swimmers, the event welcomed a good number of swimmers, some of whom were making their debut in the sport.

Dylan Cachia, winner of last year’s BSJ Open Water Swimming Championships and multiple medallist at the recently held Games of the Small States of Europe, took a comfortable lead ahead of the rest, leading the way throughout the 2km course.

Following in second place was Luca Vella, who is no stranger to these championships. Close behind Vella was the young Sam Camilleri, making his debut on the scene finished in third place.

