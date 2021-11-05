Maltese swimmers continued to set new standards at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia.

Dylan Cachia set his second national record of the week in the 200 metres freestyle.

Cachia raced home in a time of one minute 51.36 seconds.

Cachia’s time was almost a second faster than the previous best of 1:52.79 which was set by Matthew Galea in Wuppertal in October 2018.

For Cachia this was his second national record he set at the European Short Course Championships.

