The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has suspended several Egyptian and Moroccan players and dished out fines after their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final ended in a “fight”.

The sanctions fell Wednesday, on the eve of Egypt’s date with hosts Cameroon in the semi-finals after a locker room brawl following Sunday’s 2-1 win against Morocco.

The seven-time winners will be missing assistant coach Rogerio De Sa, and left back Marwan Daoud for the game in Yaounde.

