Café Santa Lucia is offering a selection of chocolates from Bodrato at Level 0 inside The Point in Sliema, while a range is available at Café Santa Lucia Wine Gourmet and Gifts in Attard.

“We are delighted to bring Bodrato Cioccolato to The Point this Christmas,” Santa Lucia managing director Joseph Buttigieg says.

“The Bodrato brand stands for the ambition, the passion and the innovation that its expert chocolatiers put into their creations – values that we also live by at Café Santa Lucia. Bodrato’s range of products offers a unique chocolate experience, making them the ideal personal or corporate festive gift.”

Born in Luciano Bodrato’s laboratory in Genoa in 1943, Bodrato Cioccolato has refined and developed the art of chocolate-making through the decades.

Today, from the ‘Capital of Chocolate’ Novi Ligure, the brand gleans from the ancient traditions of Piedmont to carefully prepare the best interpretations of classics such as hazelnut bars, boeri (dark chocolates with cherry liqueur praline centres) or gianduiotti. Like Café Santa Lucia, Bodrato is also known for its contemporary confectionery innovations such as matcha tea pralines and Maldon salt cremini.

With quality, biodiversity and freshness at its core, Bodrato only uses the finest raw materials and ingredients available on the market

Corporate gifts

Businesses worldwide choose Bodrato gifts to set them apart, selecting from a wide range of products that includes both the most traditional and the most prestigious, with limited-edition gift boxes.

More information is available at www.bodratocioccolato.it, via e-mail to info@santaluciacafe.com or on the Café Santa Lucia Facebook page.