Caffe Moak Luxol 68

Hibernians 56

(16-6, 17-30, 25-12, 10-8)

Caffe Moak Luxol are the 2022 MAPFRE MSV Life Women League champions, five years after their last league success in 2017, when they registered their third win on the trot in the 2022 Finals best-of-five series against Hibernians.

This is also Luxol’s 14th league title in history.

As happened in Games Two and Three, after Hibs’ initial win in this series, Luxol managed to close the game victorious in Game Four after an encounter which had different facets, some quite characteristic of the women’s game.

Luxol’s guard Sarah Pace opened the scoring in this game but Hibs replied with two early hoops from Samantha Brincat and Kenyotta Jenkins.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta