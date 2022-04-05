Starlites Naxxar 48

Caffe Moak Luxol 64

(11-16, 13-18, 6-14, 18-16)

Caffe Moak Luxol drew the first blood in the play-offs semifinal series against Starlites Naxxar.

All attention this weekend was on the women’s league given that the previously scheduled start of the men’s play-off semifinals series were cancelled following the decision taken by the MBA Council following the investigation made on the last game in the regular season between Depiro and Hibs.

Both sides were suspended from the play-offs and thus, the other two semi-finalists, namely Starlites Naxxar and Mellieħa Libertas passed directly to the grand final series, to be played on a best-of-five format, with dates of the games still to be decided given the recent turn of events.

From the women’s side, Starlites Naxxar and Caffe Moak Luxol, the two sides which finished second and third respectively in the final standings after the regular season, took to the court for the semi-final series.

