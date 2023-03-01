The semi-final series, played on two games, resulted in Caffe Moak Luxol and Depiro eliminating Starlites Fijo and Hibernians respectively to book a place in the final series.

The final showdown will see Game One being played on March 10 and the second match on March 12.

Caffe Moak Luxol 114

Starlites Fijo 99

The first game set off on a low note regarding scoring as both sides had a low percentage whilst turnovers, at both ends, were quite at a high.

Three consecutive hoops from Maria Bonett helped Starlites to a 12-6 lead early in the second quarter only for Luxol to bring the game level, 16-16, after a Gladiana Avila (20 pts, six rebounds, four assists and 10 steals) bucket followed by a trey and hoop from Mandi Mercieca (13 pts, 11 rebounds).

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt