Last season’s runners-up Caffe Moak Luxol announced their newest signing on Tuesday when they named US guard Tayler Bennett to their squad.

“Finally, we are proud to announce the signing of Tayler Bennett with our club,” a club statement read.

“The American guard, who has played in the Norwegian top level over the past two seasons, will be a great addition to our relatively young team! Welcome to Luxol!”

