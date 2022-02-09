Game day 12 from the MAPFRE MSV Life Women League resulted in wins for the bottom two sides, Caffe Moak Luxol and Starlites Naxxar, thereby helping the same teams to claw further up the standings and escalate further the tussle for the three play-off spots.

Hibs, despite their loss this week, preserved the upper edge in the standings as they are two games ahead of the two teams now jointly sharing the second place, ARMS Depiro and Starlites, with Luxol still very much in the race even if two games further behind.

The women sector now places its attention on Thursday’s MBA Shield final between Hibs and Caffe Moak Luxol with the tip off scheduled at 1.30pm.

ARMS Depiro 51

Caffe Moak Luxol 58

(13-13, 11-14, 9-12, 18-19)

Parading their new import player, Brazilian Palmira Marcal who still has to regain her match fitness after just exiting her dwelling after spending four whole weeks in quarantine, Luxol had to dig a bit deep to ward off Depiro’s opposition.

The Mtarfa side’s youngsters, once again without the services of Hannah Johnson, kept up the tempo for three quarters of the game.

