Caffe Moak Luxol managed to land yet another honour this season when they beat Hibernians in the Knock Out final. This was their third success this season after they already lifted the Super Cup and the Louis Borg Cup.

A 12-3 mid-first quarter run helped Luxol to start distancing themselves for an 18-9 lead.

The game had set off on an equal footing with Hibs player Kenyotta Jenkins (double-double with 18 points and 12 boards) and Ashleigh Van Vliet (eight rebounds and team-high seven assists) replying to earlier hoops, at the opposite end, through Gladiana Avila and Josephine Diaby.

Avila, who had a triple-double performance – 29 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists – landing her also the Knock Out Final MVP award, led her side to this initial streak with also a respective hoop from Mandy Mercieca (nine rebounds, three assists) and Sarah Sciberras.

