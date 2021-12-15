Game day seven of the MAPFRE MSV Life Women League resulted in leaders Hibernians losing their unbeaten record when they were beaten by the odd basket against a resolute Caffe Moak Luxol who lost their American guard Jenniffer Oramas through injury early in the second quarter.

The game set off on a balanced note with both sides practically at par for the first quarter. Yet Luxol started distancing themselves in the second rubber and even opened a double-digit 35-24 half-time lead as Josephine Diaby and Sarah Pace took over after Oramas’ unfortunate injury.

Three consecutive treys from Samantha Brincat, Jasmine Abela and Kirsty Caruana respectively helped Hibs to overturn the scoreline going into the final quarter.

It was a totally open game as the clock entered into its last minute after a brace of Brincat free throws put Hibs marginally ahead, 56-55.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta