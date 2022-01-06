Cagliari ended an 11-match run without a Serie A win on Thursday after coming from behind to beat Sampdoria 2-1, while Inter Milan’s match at Bologna became the year’s first victim of a wave of coronavirus cases.

Second-half strikes from Alessandro Deiola and Leonardo Pavoletti ended a miserable run for the Sardinian side which had stretched back to mid-October after Manolo Gabbiadini had scored in his sixth straight match to give hosts Samp an 18th-minute lead.

Walter Mazzarri’s side stay in the bottom three after their second win of the season but are now three points behind Spezia, who are just outside the relegation zone and host Verona later on Thursday.

Samp, who lost Antonio Candreva to a late red card, sit 15th on 20 points, seven points from the drop zone.

