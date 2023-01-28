Moises Caicedo has pleaded with Brighton to accept a club record transfer fee amid interest from Arsenal in the midfielder.

The Premier League leaders have reportedly seen a £60 million ($74 million) bid turned down for the Ecuadorian international.

“I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful,” Caicedo tweeted on Friday.

“The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity.”

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is determined to keep the 21-year-old at least until the end of the season.

