French Caid De Bengale won yesterday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack. This was a class Premier race on a long distance of 2640m and formed part of the 27th meeting of the season made up of ten races all for trotters.

Eleven trotters lined up for the class Premier race.

It was Velten Limelight (Cliferty Calleja) the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Brin De Noblesse (Tony Tanti) and Classic Haufor (Paul Galea).

However, Calleja’s trotter started to slow down with 300m to go. It was reeled in by Caid De Bengale (Ivan Stivala) which registered its first win of the season after sustaining the challenge of Jefferson Dotcom (Rodney Gatt) in the final straight.

