Cain Attard has hailed Birkirkara’s character as the Stripes handed Premier League leaders Hibernians their first defeat of the season to blow this season’s title race wide open.

It looked as though the Stripes were firmly in control on Saturday when goals from Luke Montebello and Attard put them two goals ahead at the interval. But Hibernians fought back strongly after the interval and managed to restore parity courtesy of goals from Ferdinando Apap and Hugo Vieira.

Birkirkara refused to panic, and they soon rediscovered their poise with Montebello firing home the winner to hand his team a crucial victory in their quest to challenge for the Premier League title.

Hibernians’ defeat has inevitably thrown wide open this season’s race as the Paolites are now just one point ahead of Floriana with Birkirkara in third place, six points adrift.

