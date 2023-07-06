Cain Attard is set to start a new football chapter in his career as he will embark on his maiden spell abroad after joining Os Belenenses in Portugal.

Attard, 28, leaves Birkirkara after eight seasons in which he amassed over 200 appearances for the Stripes, establishing himself as one of the most prominent figures at the club.

He captained Birkirkara to last season's FA Trophy triumph, beating Marsaxlokk in the final which allowed him to wrap up his Stripes adventure in the best possible way.

At international level, Attard has collected 18 caps for Malta and scored two goals - both recorded in the memorable 3-0 win over Cyprus during the 2022 World Cup qualifications.

