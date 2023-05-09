Birkirkara are in advanced talks to hand new contracts to defender Cain Attard and Yannik Yankam, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Stripes are currently working hard to try and bolster their squad for the upcoming season as they look to further strengthen their quest for domestic honours following their triumph in the FA Trophy this season.

Attard and Yankam have been two pillars of Giovanni Tedesco’s team this season and the Stripes are determined to keep hold of their services beyond this season.

Sources have told the Times of Malta that the club opened talks with the Malta international players and negotiations are currently at an advanced stage with an announcement likely to be made in the coming days.

