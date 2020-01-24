MOSTA 1

Brincat 61

BIRKIRKARA 2

Caio 46, 51

Two moments of brilliance from Caio Henrique propelled Birkirkara to the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy after fending off Mosta at the Centenary Stadium yesterday.

After a drab first half, during which neither side managed to create clear-cut chances, it was Caio who lifted Birkirkara’s spirits with two excellent individual efforts that seemed to have put the Stripes firmly in charge.

But Birkirkara lost somewhat their momentum when conceding a cheap penalty from which Zachary Brincat put Mosta back into the match and from then on the Blues produced a late onslaught which, the Stripes somewhat managed to survive to secure a place into the last eight.

Mosta coach Mark Miller handed a debut to goalkeeper Nicky Vella who was facing his former team-mates for the first time since joining the Blues on loan earlier this month. Brazilian defender Rafael Morisco was also back in the fray after recovering from a knee injury while Japanese forward Takanori Yokochi made his first appearance after joining the club earlier this week.

Birkirkara, on the other hand, made two changes to his starting XI as Oscar Carniello and Caio Henrique replaced Ryan Fenech and Yannick Yankam.

The match was devoid of scoring opportunities for much of the opening 20 minutes as both sides for all their endeavor were struggling to create any openings.

Birkirkara finally came close on 23 minutes when Enrico Pepe picked up a short clearance by the Mosta defence but his firm drive was deflected to a corner.

Five minutes later, Matthew Guillaumier sped towards the edge of the area but his low drive was blocked in two attempts by Vella.

Eight minutes from the break, the surging Ntow picked the unmarked Johann Bezzina but the midfielder opted to control the ball instead of finishing first-time and was blocked by the onrushing Vella.

The match finally spurned into life a minute into the second half when Guillaumier sent a fine throughball towards Caio who raced clear, turned past Vella and deposited the ball into an empty net.

The Brazilian was now on a roll and five minutes later he struck again when he picked the ball on the right and went on a surging run before firing a curling into the far bottom corner of the net.

Mosta looked rattled and they finally threatened on 59 minutes when Yokochi sent a teasing cross towards the far post where Chaney’s header was deflected over.

But from the ensuing corner, Caio floored substitute Zach Brincat inside the area with the referee pointed to the spot.

The Malta U-21 striker took responsibility and his effort was pushed away by Hogg but Brincat was quick to react and bundle the ball home to reopen the match.

A minute later it should been all square when Tokochi’s cross was met by Chaney from a few metres out but the American deflected the ball over.

Mosta continued to threaten and on 71 minutes, Brincat fed Gabriel Aquilina but his shot was blocked by Hogg.